Hilton Food Group (HFG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Hilton Food Group (LON:HFG) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 21.20 ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Hilton Food Group had a return on equity of 28.41% and a net margin of 2.20%.

Shares of HFG stock opened at GBX 1,000 ($13.03) on Thursday. Hilton Food Group has a twelve month low of GBX 620 ($8.08) and a twelve month high of GBX 900 ($11.72).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 5.60 ($0.07) per share. This represents a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 1st.

HFG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hilton Food Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hilton Food Group in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Numis Securities restated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 1,075 ($14.00) price objective on shares of Hilton Food Group in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 898 ($11.70).

About Hilton Food Group

Hilton Food Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail meat packing business. The company offers a range of fresh items, such as roasting joints, steaks, chops, and minces. It also provides value-added products comprising barbecue ranges, marinated meats, meat cuts, serving sauces, and ready to cook products, as well as trades in meat products.

