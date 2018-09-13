Hilton Food Group (HFG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Hilton Food Group (LON:HFG) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 21.20 ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Hilton Food Group had a net margin of 2.20% and a return on equity of 28.41%.

HFG traded down GBX 5 ($0.07) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 1,000 ($13.03). 26,519 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,780. Hilton Food Group has a 1 year low of GBX 620 ($8.08) and a 1 year high of GBX 900 ($11.72).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.60 ($0.07) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 1st. This represents a yield of 0.57%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HFG. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hilton Food Group in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Numis Securities cut shares of Hilton Food Group to an “add” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hilton Food Group in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 898 ($11.70).

Hilton Food Group Company Profile

Hilton Food Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail meat packing business. The company offers a range of fresh items, such as roasting joints, steaks, chops, and minces. It also provides value-added products comprising barbecue ranges, marinated meats, meat cuts, serving sauces, and ready to cook products, as well as trades in meat products.

