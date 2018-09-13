HighPoint Resources Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (HPR)

HighPoint Resources Corp (NYSE:HPR) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Traders acquired 1,163 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,372% compared to the typical daily volume of 79 put options.
Shares of HighPoint Resources stock opened at $5.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -13.39 and a beta of 3.30. HighPoint Resources has a 12 month low of $3.15 and a 12 month high of $7.60.
HighPoint Resources (NYSE:HPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $110.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.42 million. HighPoint Resources had a negative net margin of 52.13% and a negative return on equity of 1.73%. The company’s revenue was up 116.2% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that HighPoint Resources will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.
In other news, SVP Kenneth A. Wonstolen purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.74 per share, with a total value of $47,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Paul W. Geiger III purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.90 per share, for a total transaction of $98,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 80,000 shares of company stock worth $398,400. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in HighPoint Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in HighPoint Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in HighPoint Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $128,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in HighPoint Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association grew its position in HighPoint Resources by 97.6% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 21,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 10,414 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.25% of the company’s stock.
About HighPoint Resources
HighPoint Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Northeast Wattenberg and Hereford fields of the Denver Julesburg basin located in the eastern plains of Colorado and parts of southeastern Wyoming.
