Highland Capital Management LP Decreases Position in AstraZeneca plc (AZN)

Highland Capital Management LP cut its stake in shares of AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN) by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LP’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AZN. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 64.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Tiverton Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 15.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AZN opened at $37.89 on Thursday. AstraZeneca plc has a fifty-two week low of $31.99 and a fifty-two week high of $39.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $96.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.60.

AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.38. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 29.89%. The firm had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that AstraZeneca plc will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semiannual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 9th. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is 20.56%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AZN. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. Finally, Morningstar reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AstraZeneca currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.94.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines for the treatment of oncology, cardiovascular and metabolic, respiratory, gastrointestinal, neuroscience, and infection diseases worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor2, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL4, Tenormin5, and Zestril6 for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

