Heron Therapeutics (HRTX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Heron Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heron Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Heron Therapeutics from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 22nd. Finally, Leerink Swann lifted their price target on Heron Therapeutics to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Heron Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.09.

NASDAQ HRTX traded down $0.48 during trading on Thursday, reaching $34.47. 654,928 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,159,620. Heron Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $14.40 and a fifty-two week high of $42.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 1.44.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.14. Heron Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 112.35% and a negative net margin of 411.41%. The firm had revenue of $17.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.82 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.80) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 103.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that Heron Therapeutics will post -2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Barry D. Quart sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.05, for a total value of $1,952,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,717,880. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin C. Tang sold 2,695,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total value of $96,346,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,135,469 shares of company stock valued at $113,565,208. 16.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HRTX. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Heron Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,005,000. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Heron Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,651,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,544,731 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $176,563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032,010 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,290,956 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $438,654,000 after acquiring an additional 693,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nexthera Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Heron Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $11,288,000.

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing medicines to address unmet medical needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

