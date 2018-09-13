Henry Schein, Inc. (HSIC) Shares Bought by Federated Investors Inc. PA

Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 50.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,225 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,865 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $3,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Henry Schein during the 2nd quarter valued at $120,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Henry Schein during the 2nd quarter valued at $130,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Henry Schein during the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Quest Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Henry Schein during the 2nd quarter valued at $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HSIC opened at $82.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.29. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.56 and a 12-month high of $87.99. The firm has a market cap of $12.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.65, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.98.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. Henry Schein had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 20.40%. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HSIC shares. BidaskClub upgraded Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Henry Schein from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Henry Schein from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Henry Schein from $83.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Henry Schein has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.11.

Henry Schein Profile

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, animal health clinics, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

