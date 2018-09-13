Hemisphere Media Group (HMTV) Hits New 52-Week High at $14.00

Shares of Hemisphere Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:HMTV) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $14.00 and last traded at $13.90, with a volume of 802 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.70.

Several research firms have issued reports on HMTV. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Hemisphere Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. ValuEngine cut shares of Hemisphere Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $16.00 target price on shares of Hemisphere Media Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a current ratio of 4.16.

Hemisphere Media Group (NASDAQ:HMTV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $34.79 million during the quarter. Hemisphere Media Group had a negative return on equity of 8.42% and a negative net margin of 28.37%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HMTV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Hemisphere Media Group by 133.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 818,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,203,000 after buying an additional 467,555 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hemisphere Media Group by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 873,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,448,000 after buying an additional 158,250 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Hemisphere Media Group by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 340,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,830,000 after buying an additional 81,227 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hemisphere Media Group by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 687,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,006,000 after buying an additional 77,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hemisphere Media Group in the 2nd quarter worth $557,000. 32.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hemisphere Media Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:HMTV)

Hemisphere Media Group, Inc owns and operates Spanish-language cable television broadcasting networks and digital content platform in the United States and internationally. It operates Cinelatino, a cable movie network with approximately 20 million subscribers in the United States, Latin America, and Canada; WAPA, a broadcast television network and television content producer; and WAPA.TV, a broadband news and entertainment Website, as well as distributes WAPA2 Deportes, a sports television network in Puerto Rico.

