Heartland Financial USA Inc (HTLF) Receives $53.33 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Heartland Financial USA Inc (NASDAQ:HTLF) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $53.33.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. Raymond James cut shares of Heartland Financial USA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 21st. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Heartland Financial USA in a report on Thursday, June 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

In other news, Director Martin J. Schmitz sold 2,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $168,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 68,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,118,220. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Martin J. Schmitz sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.25, for a total transaction of $482,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 68,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,135,379.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,833 shares of company stock worth $1,376,305 in the last quarter. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTLF. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 21.1% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 307,875 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,333,000 after buying an additional 53,723 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 43.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,435 shares of the bank’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 2,253 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 9.3% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 391,196 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,753,000 after buying an additional 33,300 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 4.7% during the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 129,923 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,893,000 after buying an additional 5,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 41.9% during the first quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,576 shares of the bank’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 1,943 shares in the last quarter. 52.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HTLF opened at $60.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. Heartland Financial USA has a 1 year low of $43.40 and a 1 year high of $61.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.73.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.05). Heartland Financial USA had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 16.67%. The company had revenue of $129.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Heartland Financial USA will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 9th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. This is a positive change from Heartland Financial USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.67%.

Heartland Financial USA Company Profile

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and other time deposits.

