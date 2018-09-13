Head to Head Survey: Sykes Enterprises (SYKE) versus Ebix (EBIX)

Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ: EBIX) and Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sykes Enterprises and Ebix’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sykes Enterprises $1.59 billion 0.81 $32.21 million $2.00 15.05 Ebix $363.97 million 6.86 $100.61 million $3.17 25.02

Ebix has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sykes Enterprises. Sykes Enterprises is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ebix, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Sykes Enterprises and Ebix’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sykes Enterprises 1.39% 10.28% 6.68% Ebix 24.67% 19.99% 9.11%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Sykes Enterprises and Ebix, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sykes Enterprises 0 2 1 0 2.33 Ebix 0 0 4 0 3.00

Sykes Enterprises presently has a consensus price target of $32.50, indicating a potential upside of 8.01%. Ebix has a consensus price target of $104.33, indicating a potential upside of 31.57%. Given Ebix’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Ebix is more favorable than Sykes Enterprises.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

87.6% of Sykes Enterprises shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.9% of Ebix shares are held by institutional investors. 2.9% of Sykes Enterprises shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.5% of Ebix shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Sykes Enterprises has a beta of 0.75, meaning that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ebix has a beta of 1.27, meaning that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Ebix pays an annual dividend of $0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. Sykes Enterprises does not pay a dividend. Ebix pays out 9.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Ebix beats Sykes Enterprises on 13 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sykes Enterprises

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides multichannel demand generation and global customer engagement services. Its customer care services include handling billing inquiries and claims, activating customer accounts, resolving complaints, cross-selling/up-selling, and prequalifying and warranty management, as well as providing health information and dispatching roadside assistance. The company's technical support services comprise support around complex networks, hardware and software, communications equipment, Internet access technology, and Internet portal usage. It also provides customer acquisition services, which focuses around digital marketing, demand generation, and in-bound sales conversion, as well as inbound and outbound up-selling its clients' products and services. It also provides technical staffing services to outsourced corporate help desk services; and fulfillment services, such as order and payment processing, inventory control, product delivery, and product returns handling. The company offers its services through phone, e-mail, social media, text messaging, chat, and digital self-service support. Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated provides its services to corporations, medium-sized businesses, and public institutions in the communications, financial services, technology, transportation and leisure, healthcare, retail, and other industries. It operates in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, the Asia Pacific Rim, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.

About Ebix

Ebix, Inc. provides software and e-commerce solutions to insurance, finance, and healthcare industries. It offers software development, customization, and consulting services to various entities in the insurance industry, including carriers, brokers, exchanges, and standard making bodies. The company operates data exchanges in the areas of life insurance, annuities, employee health benefits, risk management, workers compensation, insurance underwriting, and property and casualty (P&C) insurance. It also focuses on designing and deploying back-end systems, such as eGlobal, which targets multinational P&C insurance brokers; WinBeat that targets P&C brokers in the Australian and New Zealand markets; and EbixASP, a system for the P&C insurance brokers in the United States. In addition, the company offers business process outsourcing services that include providing domain intensive project management, time, and material based consulting engagements to clients; the creation and tracking of certificates of insurance issued in the United States and Australian markets; and the provision of claims adjudication and settlement, call center, and back office support, as well as a software-based service for the issuance of certificates of insurance and a service to track certificates of insurance for corporate clients in the United States and Australia. Further, the company offers carrier systems, which pertains to the designing and deploying on-demand back-end systems for P&C insurance companies. The company was formerly known as Delphi Systems, Inc. and changed its name to Ebix, Inc. in December 2003. Ebix, Inc. was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Johns Creek, Georgia.

