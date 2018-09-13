Head-To-Head Review: Vascular Biogenics (VBLT) & Dare Bioscience (DARE)

Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ: DARE) and Dare Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Vascular Biogenics and Dare Bioscience’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vascular Biogenics N/A -23.24% -19.85% Dare Bioscience N/A -58.59% -55.23%

This table compares Vascular Biogenics and Dare Bioscience’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vascular Biogenics $13.86 million 3.57 -$10.13 million ($0.37) -4.46 Dare Bioscience N/A N/A -$11.50 million ($1.24) -0.82

Vascular Biogenics has higher revenue and earnings than Dare Bioscience. Vascular Biogenics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Dare Bioscience, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

18.9% of Vascular Biogenics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.7% of Dare Bioscience shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.0% of Dare Bioscience shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Vascular Biogenics and Dare Bioscience, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vascular Biogenics 0 4 0 0 2.00 Dare Bioscience 0 0 2 0 3.00

Vascular Biogenics currently has a consensus target price of $3.33, indicating a potential upside of 102.02%. Dare Bioscience has a consensus target price of $4.50, indicating a potential upside of 341.18%. Given Dare Bioscience’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Dare Bioscience is more favorable than Vascular Biogenics.

Risk and Volatility

Vascular Biogenics has a beta of -1.86, indicating that its stock price is 286% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dare Bioscience has a beta of 2.68, indicating that its stock price is 168% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Vascular Biogenics Company Profile

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer. The company's program is based on its proprietary vascular targeting system platform technology, which utilizes genetically targeted therapy to destroy newly formed or angiogenic blood vessels. Its lead product candidate is VB-111, a gene-based biologic that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer; and in Phase III clinical trials for recurrent platinum-resistant ovarian cancer, as well as for Phase II clinical trials for iodine-resistant differentiated thyroid cancer. The company is also developing VB-111, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of patients with various types of advanced metastatic cancer types, including thyroid cancer, neuroendocrine cancer, renal cell carcinoma, and lung cancer. In addition, it is developing VB-511, an anti-angiogenic candidate for oncology; VB-211 and VB-411, which are pro-angiogenic candidates for the treatment of peripheral vascular diseases; VB-201, a Lecinoxoid-based compound for the control of chronic inflammatory disorders; and VB-600 that is in pre-clinical stage for targeting of MOSPD2 for immuno-oncology and anti-inflammatory applications. The company was formerly known as Medicard Ltd. and changed its name to Vascular Biogenics Ltd. in January 2003. Vascular Biogenics Ltd. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Modi'in, Israel.

Dare Bioscience Company Profile

Daré Bioscience, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and marketing women's reproductive health products in the United States. The company intends to develop therapies in the areas of contraception, vaginal health, sexual health, and fertility. Its product candidates include Ovaprene, a non-hormonal monthly contraceptive; and SST-6007, a topical sildenafil cream for female sexual arousal disorder. The company has license and collaboration agreement with Strategic Science and Technologies-D, LLC and Strategic Science Technologies, LLC to develop and commercialize indications for women related to female sexual dysfunction and/or female reproductive health. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.

