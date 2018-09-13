Head to Head Contrast: Energous (WATT) versus CalAmp (CAMP)

Energous (NASDAQ: CAMP) and CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Energous and CalAmp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Energous -9,750.39% -182.29% -159.24% CalAmp 7.45% 17.26% 7.21%

Energous has a beta of 1.45, indicating that its share price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CalAmp has a beta of 1.86, indicating that its share price is 86% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Energous and CalAmp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Energous $1.15 million 251.08 -$49.37 million ($2.31) -4.88 CalAmp $365.91 million 2.25 $16.61 million $0.92 25.33

CalAmp has higher revenue and earnings than Energous. Energous is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CalAmp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Energous and CalAmp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Energous 0 0 3 0 3.00 CalAmp 0 3 5 0 2.63

Energous presently has a consensus target price of $30.50, suggesting a potential upside of 170.63%. CalAmp has a consensus target price of $26.71, suggesting a potential upside of 14.65%. Given Energous’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Energous is more favorable than CalAmp.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

24.1% of Energous shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.2% of CalAmp shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.8% of Energous shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.4% of CalAmp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

CalAmp beats Energous on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Energous

Energous Corporation engages in the development of a wire-free charging system. It develops WattUp that consists of semiconductor chipsets, software, hardware designs, and antennas that enables radio frequency based wire-free charging for electronic devices, providing power at a distance and enables charging with mobility under software control. The company was formerly known as DvineWave Inc. and changed its name to Energous Corporation in January 2014. Energous Corporation was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

About CalAmp

CalAmp Corp. provides in telematics systems, and software and subscription services worldwide. The company provides mobile resource management telematics devices for the Internet of Things market, which enable customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring, and reporting business-critical information and desired intelligence from remote and mobile assets. It also offers a portfolio of wireless networking products, including asset tracking units, mobile telematics devices, and fixed and mobile wireless gateways and routers; telematics cloud platform applications; and software as a service applications. The company sells its products and services to customers in the transportation, government, construction, and automotive markets through direct sales organization, a network of licensees, and sales representatives, as well as through Websites and digital presence. CalAmp Corp. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

