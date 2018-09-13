Head to Head Comparison: Quarterhill (QTRH) versus XpresSpa Group (XSPA)

Quarterhill (NASDAQ: XSPA) and XpresSpa Group (NASDAQ:XSPA) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Quarterhill and XpresSpa Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Quarterhill $134.71 million 1.31 $10.22 million $0.52 2.85 XpresSpa Group $48.82 million 0.09 -$28.84 million ($0.74) -0.23

Quarterhill has higher revenue and earnings than XpresSpa Group. XpresSpa Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Quarterhill, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Quarterhill and XpresSpa Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Quarterhill 0 0 1 0 3.00 XpresSpa Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk & Volatility

Quarterhill has a beta of 1.01, meaning that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, XpresSpa Group has a beta of -0.81, meaning that its stock price is 181% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

12.2% of Quarterhill shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.2% of XpresSpa Group shares are held by institutional investors. 26.9% of XpresSpa Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Quarterhill and XpresSpa Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Quarterhill -4.30% 16.50% 13.93% XpresSpa Group -84.97% -38.12% -25.36%

Dividends

Quarterhill pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. XpresSpa Group does not pay a dividend. Quarterhill pays out 7.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Quarterhill beats XpresSpa Group on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Quarterhill

Quarterhill Inc. focuses on acquisition and management of technology companies that provides products and services worldwide. Its Technology segment licenses patent technologies to approximately 355 companies. Its patent portfolios include patents relating to 3D television, phased loop semiconductor, semiconductor manufacturing and packaging, medical stent, intelligent personal assistant, streaming video, semiconductor clocking, LED lighting, smart meter monitoring, non-volatile flash memory and other memory, building automation, enhanced image processing, computer gaming, and various other technologies; automotive headlight assemblies, microcontrollers applicable to safety-critical aerospace, and CMOS image sensors; and medical, industrial, and automotive applications. Its Mobility segment provides automated truck weigh stations; toll road systems and equipment; traffic management and safety systems; VectorSense, a tire sensor suite; Vehicle Information-In-Motion, a traffic intelligence system; integrated traffic control systems; permanent and portable slow speed weigh-in-motion systems; portable wheel load scales; traffic data collection products; vehicle and axle detection equipment; and automated vehicle identification, and other hardware and software products. It serves intelligent transportation systems industry through salespeople, distributors, agents, other contractors, and systems integrators, as well as directly. Its Factory segment creates and licenses enterprise asset management (EAM) software solutions to asset intensive industries through its salesforce, as well as Internet. It offers WorkAlign, a product suite, which consists of integrated products, such as scheduler, IIoT, mobile for EAM, maintenance budgeting, warranty tracker, and analytics; and consulting services. The company was formerly known as Wi-LAN Inc. and changed its name to Quarterhill Inc. in June 2017. Quarterhill Inc. was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Ottawa, Canada.

About XpresSpa Group

XpresSpa Group, Inc. operates as a health and wellness services company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wellness and Intellectual Property. The Wellness segment offers airport retailer spa services; massage services for the neck, back, feet, and whole body; nail care, such as pedicures, manicures, and polish changes; travel products, including neck pillows, blankets, and massage tools; and cryotherapy, compression, and personal care services, as well as retail products. This segment offers its wellness and travel products through its Website, xpresspa.com. The Intellectual Property segment engages in the monetization of patents related to content and ad delivery, remote monitoring, and computing technologies. As of March 29, 2018, it operated 57 stores in 23 airports. The company was formerly known as FORM Holdings Corp. and changed its name to XpresSpa Group, Inc. in January 2018. XpresSpa Group, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

