Head to Head Comparison: Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) vs. MITCHELLS &BUTLERS (MBPFF)

Chipotle Mexican Grill (OTCMKTS: MBPFF) and MITCHELLS &BUTLERS (OTCMKTS:MBPFF) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Chipotle Mexican Grill and MITCHELLS &BUTLERS, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chipotle Mexican Grill 5 17 10 0 2.16 MITCHELLS &BUTLERS 0 0 0 0 N/A

Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has a consensus target price of $418.97, indicating a potential downside of 15.52%. Given Chipotle Mexican Grill’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Chipotle Mexican Grill is more favorable than MITCHELLS &BUTLERS.

Profitability

This table compares Chipotle Mexican Grill and MITCHELLS &BUTLERS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chipotle Mexican Grill 3.65% 15.64% 10.33% MITCHELLS &BUTLERS N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

88.1% of Chipotle Mexican Grill shares are held by institutional investors. 2.2% of Chipotle Mexican Grill shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Chipotle Mexican Grill and MITCHELLS &BUTLERS’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chipotle Mexican Grill $4.48 billion 3.08 $176.25 million $6.60 75.14 MITCHELLS &BUTLERS $2.97 billion 0.46 N/A N/A N/A

Chipotle Mexican Grill has higher revenue and earnings than MITCHELLS &BUTLERS.

Volatility and Risk

Chipotle Mexican Grill has a beta of 0.44, indicating that its stock price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MITCHELLS &BUTLERS has a beta of 0.34, indicating that its stock price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Chipotle Mexican Grill beats MITCHELLS &BUTLERS on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2017, it operated 2,363 Chipotle restaurants throughout the United States, as well as 37 international Chipotle restaurants; and 8 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

About MITCHELLS &BUTLERS

Mitchells & Butlers plc operates managed restaurants and pubs in the United Kingdom and Germany. The company operates its restaurants and pubs under the Sizzling Pubs, Vintage Inns, Harvester, Ember Inns, Toby Carvery, Crown Carveries, Castle, Nicholson's, O'Neill's, Alex, All Bar One, Miller & Carter, Browns, Innkeeper's Lodge, Oak Tree, Stonehouse, and Premium Country Pubs brand names. It is also involved in the leisure retailing, property management, property development, and financing activities. In addition, it owns various trademarks; and provides gift cards. It operates 1,768 managed businesses and 57 franchised businesses. Mitchells & Butlers plc was founded in 1898 and is based in Birmingham, the United Kingdom.

