Head-To-Head Analysis: Endologix (ELGX) & Restoration Robotics (HAIR)

Endologix (NASDAQ: HAIR) and Restoration Robotics (NASDAQ:HAIR) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Endologix and Restoration Robotics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Endologix 1 6 1 0 2.00 Restoration Robotics 0 0 3 0 3.00

Endologix presently has a consensus target price of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 112.77%. Restoration Robotics has a consensus target price of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 214.69%. Given Restoration Robotics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Restoration Robotics is more favorable than Endologix.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Endologix and Restoration Robotics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Endologix $181.16 million 0.89 -$66.40 million ($0.48) -3.96 Restoration Robotics $21.30 million 3.92 -$17.84 million ($2.50) -1.14

Restoration Robotics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Endologix. Endologix is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Restoration Robotics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Endologix and Restoration Robotics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Endologix -40.92% -69.06% -12.50% Restoration Robotics -104.01% N/A -89.25%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

94.0% of Endologix shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.7% of Restoration Robotics shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.9% of Endologix shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 37.8% of Restoration Robotics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Restoration Robotics beats Endologix on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Endologix

Endologix, Inc. develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices for the treatment of abdominal aortic aneurysms in the United States and internationally. It offers minimally-invasive endovascular repair (EVAR) products, including AFX (Anatomical Fixation) endovascular AAA system, which is a minimally invasive delivery system; VELA Proximal Endograft, which is designed for the treatment of proximal aortic neck anatomies with AFX; and the ovation abdominal stent graft system. The company also provides endovascular sealing (EVAS) product that is based on the Nellix EVAS system to seal the aneurysm, and provides blood flow to the legs through two blood lumens. In addition, it offers proximal aortic extensions and limb extensions which allows physicians to customize the implant to fit the patient's anatomy; and accessories to facilitate the delivery of its EVAR and EVAS products, including compatible guidewires, inflation devices, and snares. The company offers its EVAR products under Ovation, Powerlink System, IntuiTrak, AFX, VELA Proximal Endograft brand names; and EVAS products under the Nellix EVAS system brand name. It sells its products through direct sales force, network of agents, and independent distributors or agents. The company was formerly known as Radiance Medical Systems, Inc. and changed its name to Endologix, Inc. in May 2002. Endologix, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

About Restoration Robotics

Restoration Robotics, Inc., a medical device company, develops and commercializes image-guided robotic systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers ARTAS System, a physician-assisted robotic system that identifies and dissects hair follicular units directly from the scalp and creates recipient implant sites. Its system includes the ARTAS Hair Studio application, an interactive three-dimensional patient consultation tool that enables a physician to create a simulated hair transplant model for use in patient consultations. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

