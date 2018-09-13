Hauck & Aufhaeuser Analysts Give Continental (CON) a €159.00 Price Target

Continental (ETR:CON) has been assigned a €159.00 ($184.88) price target by research analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 6.28% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €260.00 ($302.33) target price on shares of Continental and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a €240.00 ($279.07) target price on shares of Continental and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €215.00 ($250.00) target price on shares of Continental and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Nord/LB set a €220.00 ($255.81) target price on shares of Continental and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, Cfra set a €200.00 ($232.56) target price on shares of Continental and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €203.52 ($236.65).

Shares of ETR CON opened at €149.60 ($173.95) on Thursday. Continental has a twelve month low of €186.55 ($216.92) and a twelve month high of €257.40 ($299.30).

Continental Aktiengesellschaft provides products and services primarily for the automotive industry worldwide. It operates through Chassis&Safety, Powertrain, Interior, Tires, and ContiTech segments. The Chassis&Safety segment develops, produces, and markets intelligent systems to enhance driving safety and vehicle dynamics.

