Harworth Group (HWG) Receives Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity

Harworth Group (LON:HWG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. They presently have a GBX 140 ($1.82) price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.28% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Harworth Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th.

Get Harworth Group alerts:

Shares of Harworth Group stock opened at GBX 130.50 ($1.70) on Tuesday. Harworth Group has a 12-month low of GBX 92 ($1.20) and a 12-month high of GBX 115 ($1.50).

Harworth Group plc operates as a brownfield land developer and regeneration company in the North of England and the Midlands. The company operates through two segments, Income Generation and Capital Growth. The Income Generation segment focuses on generating rental returns from the business space portfolio; rental returns and royalties from energy generation, environmental technologies, and the agricultural portfolio; and income generating streams from recycled aggregates and secondary coal products.

Featured Article: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for Harworth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harworth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.