Hartwell J M Limited Partnership Has $4.21 Million Position in Intel Co. (INTC)

Hartwell J M Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,650 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,150 shares during the period. Intel comprises about 0.8% of Hartwell J M Limited Partnership’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership’s holdings in Intel were worth $4,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Virtue Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter worth $109,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Intel during the first quarter worth $110,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Intel during the first quarter worth $120,000. Well Done LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the first quarter worth $156,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter worth $157,000. 65.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 5,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $47.69 per share, for a total transaction of $250,038.67. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 71,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,418,037.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.43, for a total value of $116,027.59. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,268 shares in the company, valued at $1,219,941.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,077 shares of company stock worth $205,757. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $44.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.57. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $35.97 and a 52-week high of $57.60. The firm has a market cap of $217.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.97.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The chip maker reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.05. Intel had a return on equity of 27.33% and a net margin of 20.07%. The company had revenue of $16.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 6th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Intel’s payout ratio is 34.68%.

INTC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. BidaskClub lowered Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Nomura restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Intel from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered Intel from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.55.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells computer, networking, data storage, and communication platforms worldwide. The company operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments.

