GVC (GVC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Numis Securities

GVC (LON:GVC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Numis Securities in a report issued on Thursday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GVC in a research report on Thursday. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GVC in a research report on Monday. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of GVC in a research report on Friday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of GVC in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a GBX 1,330 ($17.32) price objective on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,370 ($17.85) price objective on shares of GVC in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,176.58 ($15.33).

GVC stock opened at GBX 1,062 ($13.83) on Thursday. GVC has a 1 year low of GBX 705.50 ($9.19) and a 1 year high of GBX 996 ($12.97).

GVC Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online gaming company in Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Sports Labels, Games Labels, B2B, and Non-Core segments. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the Bwin brand; sports betting, casinos, games, and poker through online and mobile under the Sportingbet brand; and online bingo, sportsbook, casino, and poker access under the Betboo brand, as well as operates an online casino Website for German-speaking markets under the CasinoClub brand.

