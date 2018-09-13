Guaranty Bancorp (GBNK) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

Guaranty Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBNK) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “hold” rating and set a $32.50 price target on shares of Guaranty Bancorp in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Guaranty Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. ValuEngine cut Guaranty Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Guaranty Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 19th. Finally, DA Davidson cut Guaranty Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.63.

Shares of NASDAQ GBNK opened at $29.60 on Tuesday. Guaranty Bancorp has a 52 week low of $25.70 and a 52 week high of $35.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $890.99 million, a P/E ratio of 19.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.86.

Guaranty Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBNK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. Guaranty Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 26.57%. The firm had revenue of $40.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.23 million. equities research analysts anticipate that Guaranty Bancorp will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacific Sun Financial Corp bought a new stake in Guaranty Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Guaranty Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Guaranty Bancorp by 10.3% in the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 18,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 1,677 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Guaranty Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $596,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Guaranty Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $670,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

Guaranty Bancorp Company Profile

Guaranty Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank and Trust Company that provides various banking and other financial services to consumers, and small to medium-sized businesses. The company accepts deposit products, such as demand, interest-bearing demand, NOW, money market, IRA, and time deposits, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

