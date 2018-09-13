GSA Capital Partners LLP Has $720,000 Holdings in Toll Brothers Inc (TOL)

GSA Capital Partners LLP cut its holdings in Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL) by 27.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,477 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,508 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Toll Brothers in the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Toll Brothers in the second quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Toll Brothers by 1,850.4% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,227 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 4,959 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Toll Brothers in the first quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Toll Brothers in the first quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Edward G. Boehne sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.64, for a total transaction of $639,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 99,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,748,868.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective (down from $50.00) on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective (down from $43.00) on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $54.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.37.

Shares of TOL stock opened at $36.95 on Thursday. Toll Brothers Inc has a 1 year low of $33.47 and a 1 year high of $52.73. The firm has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 6.98.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 21st. The construction company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.23. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. Toll Brothers’s revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that Toll Brothers Inc will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, and arranges finance for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also builds and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

