GSA Capital Partners LLP Cuts Holdings in Donaldson Company, Inc. (DCI)

GSA Capital Partners LLP cut its holdings in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) by 59.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 23,689 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Donaldson by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,182,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $503,789,000 after acquiring an additional 404,365 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its stake in shares of Donaldson by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 648,535 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,217,000 after acquiring an additional 204,450 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Donaldson by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,099,219 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,570,000 after acquiring an additional 132,476 shares during the last quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of Donaldson by 190.9% in the 1st quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 126,392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,694,000 after acquiring an additional 82,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Donaldson by 292.8% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 111,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,004,000 after acquiring an additional 82,799 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Michael J. Hoffman sold 14,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.70, for a total transaction of $643,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 43,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,954,105.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE DCI opened at $57.11 on Thursday. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.35 and a 52-week high of $57.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The company has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.22.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58. Donaldson had a return on equity of 31.09% and a net margin of 6.59%. The business had revenue of $724.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $727.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. Donaldson’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 13th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Donaldson’s payout ratio is 38.00%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on DCI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. ValuEngine raised Donaldson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Donaldson from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 1st. TheStreet raised Donaldson from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Donaldson in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Donaldson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.25.

About Donaldson

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through Engine Products and Industrial Products segments. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

