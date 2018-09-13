GSA Capital Partners LLP Buys New Position in Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) (OLBK)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) (NASDAQ:OLBK) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 20,206 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $705,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned 0.12% of Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) during the 1st quarter worth about $234,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 94,743 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,127,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) during the 1st quarter worth about $851,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 240,136 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,924,000 after buying an additional 32,852 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on OLBK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.63.

OLBK stock opened at $34.29 on Thursday. Old Line Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.89 and a 52 week high of $35.72. The stock has a market cap of $580.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.98 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) (NASDAQ:OLBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) had a net margin of 17.09% and a return on equity of 9.23%. The company had revenue of $26.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.90 million. research analysts expect that Old Line Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.64%.

In other news, Director Eric D. Hovde sold 5,000 shares of Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.51, for a total value of $172,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Eric D. Hovde sold 2,500 shares of Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.51, for a total transaction of $86,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,874 shares of company stock worth $1,406,821 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.61% of the company’s stock.

Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) Company Profile

Old Line Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Old Line Bank that provides banking products and services to small and medium size businesses, entrepreneurs, professionals, consumers, and high net worth clients. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including demand, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

