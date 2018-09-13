Groupon Inc Common Stock (GRPN) Receives Neutral Rating from Wedbush

Groupon Inc Common Stock (NASDAQ:GRPN)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Wedbush in a report issued on Thursday. They currently have a $4.00 target price on the coupon company’s stock. Wedbush’s target price points to a potential upside of 4.71% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on GRPN. BidaskClub cut Groupon Inc Common Stock from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Groupon Inc Common Stock from $4.60 to $4.80 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Groupon Inc Common Stock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $4.50 price objective on shares of Groupon Inc Common Stock in a research report on Sunday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Groupon Inc Common Stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.54.

Get Groupon Inc Common Stock alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:GRPN traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.82. 8,050,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,260,799. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -127.33, a PEG ratio of 22.17 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Groupon Inc Common Stock has a 12-month low of $3.72 and a 12-month high of $5.99.

Groupon Inc Common Stock (NASDAQ:GRPN) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 3rd. The coupon company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $617.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $632.20 million. Groupon Inc Common Stock had a negative net margin of 1.97% and a negative return on equity of 27.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Groupon Inc Common Stock will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Engaged Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Groupon Inc Common Stock in the second quarter valued at $3,733,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Groupon Inc Common Stock by 13.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,735,537 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $7,463,000 after buying an additional 200,635 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Groupon Inc Common Stock by 658.4% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 153,546 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 133,300 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Groupon Inc Common Stock in the second quarter valued at $18,865,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Groupon Inc Common Stock by 31.6% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 202,312 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $870,000 after buying an additional 48,620 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

Groupon Inc Common Stock Company Profile

Groupon, Inc operates online local commerce marketplaces that connect merchants to consumers by offering goods and services at a discount in North America and internationally. The company provides deals in various categories, including events and activities, beauty and spa, health and fitness, food and drink, home and garden, and automotive; and deals on various product lines, such as electronics, sporting goods, jewelries, toys, household items, and apparel, as well as provides discounted and market rates for hotel, airfare, and package deals.

Further Reading: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for Groupon Inc Common Stock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Groupon Inc Common Stock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.