Green Plains Inc (GPRE) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Green Plains Inc (NASDAQ:GPRE) by 7.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 56,637 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 4,293 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Green Plains were worth $1,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Green Plains during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $169,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Green Plains during the 1st quarter worth approximately $183,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 6,817.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,552 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 11,385 shares during the period. Cavalier Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Green Plains during the 1st quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Green Plains during the 1st quarter worth approximately $234,000.

Shares of GPRE opened at $17.25 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Green Plains Inc has a 52 week low of $15.25 and a 52 week high of $21.90. The company has a market capitalization of $704.30 million, a PE ratio of -20.06 and a beta of 1.06.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.28. Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 3.73% and a net margin of 1.45%. The firm had revenue of $986.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.41) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that Green Plains Inc will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 27th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 24th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Green Plains’s dividend payout ratio is currently -55.81%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GPRE shares. Roth Capital set a $25.00 target price on Green Plains and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Stephens downgraded Green Plains from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 28th. BidaskClub upgraded Green Plains from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Green Plains from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Green Plains from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Green Plains has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.20.

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Ethanol Production; Agribusiness and Energy Services; Food and Ingredients; and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil.

