Green Dot Co. (GDOT) Shares Bought by Federated Investors Inc. PA

Federated Investors Inc. PA increased its stake in shares of Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 52,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,980 shares during the quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA’s holdings in Green Dot were worth $3,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in Green Dot in the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Green Dot in the 2nd quarter valued at about $165,000. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Green Dot by 17,911.1% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 3,224 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Green Dot in the 2nd quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc bought a new stake in Green Dot in the 1st quarter valued at about $238,000. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Green Dot alerts:

In other news, insider Steven W. Streit sold 32,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.59, for a total transaction of $2,549,374.63. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 125,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,758,882.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jess Unruh sold 11,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.11, for a total transaction of $939,869.73. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 87,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,431,124.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 274,439 shares of company stock valued at $22,197,305. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Green Dot stock opened at $85.48 on Thursday. Green Dot Co. has a 1-year low of $46.45 and a 1-year high of $87.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 54.10 and a beta of 0.75.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.11. Green Dot had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The company had revenue of $258.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that Green Dot Co. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on GDOT shares. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Green Dot from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Green Dot to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Green Dot in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of Green Dot in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of Green Dot in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.00.

Green Dot Company Profile

Green Dot Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a pro-consumer bank holding company that provides personal banking for the masses. It operates through two segments, Account Services and Processing, and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit as account programs, such reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of GPR cards, consumer checking accounts, small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, and other financial services.

Featured Story: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT).

Receive News & Ratings for Green Dot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Dot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.