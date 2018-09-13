Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 9,452 Shares of Jabil Inc (JBL)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can trimmed its stake in Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 137,173 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,452 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Jabil were worth $3,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Jabil by 269.5% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 7,705 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 5,620 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Jabil by 1.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 280,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,056,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jabil by 2.8% during the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,378,327 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,600,000 after buying an additional 37,568 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Jabil by 96.0% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 17,352 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 8,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Jabil by 42.2% during the first quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 70,196 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after buying an additional 20,819 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Jabil stock opened at $29.26 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 15.89, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.36. Jabil Inc has a 1-year low of $23.70 and a 1-year high of $31.77.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 14th. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 15.68%. Jabil’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Jabil Inc will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.30%.

Jabil announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, June 14th that permits the company to buyback $350.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to purchase up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jabil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

In other news, President William E. Peters sold 13,915 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.48, for a total transaction of $410,214.20. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 511,562 shares in the company, valued at $15,080,847.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,745 shares of company stock valued at $1,184,584. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Jabil

Jabil Inc provides electronic manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

