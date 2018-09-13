Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 2,904 Shares of American Homes 4 Rent (AMH)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can trimmed its stake in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) by 1.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 184,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,904 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $4,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. bought a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent in the second quarter valued at $2,678,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 2,051.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 185,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,109,000 after purchasing an additional 176,655 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 14.6% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 41,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 5,239 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 8.1% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 262,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,823,000 after purchasing an additional 19,597 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 7.7% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 49,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 3,532 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.15% of the company’s stock.

Get American Homes 4 Rent alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AMH shares. Mizuho set a $25.00 price target on American Homes 4 Rent and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised American Homes 4 Rent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. ValuEngine lowered American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 17th. Finally, Zelman & Associates lowered American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. American Homes 4 Rent has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

In related news, Director Stephanie G. Heim sold 25,100 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $577,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,446,148. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson bought 217,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.93 per share, for a total transaction of $4,975,810.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 150,000 shares of company stock worth $3,450,000. 27.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AMH opened at $22.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of 21.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. American Homes 4 Rent has a one year low of $18.39 and a one year high of $23.34.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. The company had revenue of $264.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.89 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 1.76% and a net margin of 10.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is currently 19.61%.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

Read More: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH).

Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.