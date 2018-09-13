Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Purchases 6,361 Shares of First Financial Bancorp (FFBC)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,536 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,361 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.13% of First Financial Bancorp worth $3,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp by 1.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 151,601 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp by 33.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,481 shares of the bank’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp by 9.0% during the second quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,930 shares of the bank’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893 shares during the period. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp by 18.9% during the second quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. now owns 16,339 shares of the bank’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 2,592 shares during the period. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp by 33.4% during the first quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 11,981 shares of the bank’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.25% of the company’s stock.

In other First Financial Bancorp news, Director John T. Neighbours sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total transaction of $27,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $260,845. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vince Berta acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.95 per share, for a total transaction of $44,925.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,527 shares in the company, valued at $195,483.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

First Financial Bancorp stock opened at $30.02 on Thursday. First Financial Bancorp has a one year low of $24.20 and a one year high of $33.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.03.

First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. First Financial Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 25.41%. The firm had revenue of $152.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 77.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that First Financial Bancorp will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th. This is a positive change from First Financial Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. First Financial Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.69%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FFBC. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Financial Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. DA Davidson upgraded First Financial Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of First Financial Bancorp in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on First Financial Bancorp from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “$31.40” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, Sandler O’Neill restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of First Financial Bancorp in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. First Financial Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.67.

First Financial Bancorp Profile

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and other banking, and banking-related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, and Kentucky. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

