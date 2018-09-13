Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (GSBC) Shares Bought by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) by 19.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,449 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Great Southern Bancorp were worth $1,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GSBC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 6.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 716,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,790,000 after acquiring an additional 44,326 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 794,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,664,000 after acquiring an additional 21,000 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 16.0% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 85,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,293,000 after acquiring an additional 11,860 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 6.1% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 191,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,572,000 after acquiring an additional 11,100 shares during the period. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 19.7% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 64,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,207,000 after acquiring an additional 10,587 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GSBC stock opened at $58.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $839.35 million, a PE ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.91. Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.10 and a 52 week high of $61.65.

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $48.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.32 million. Great Southern Bancorp had a net margin of 23.35% and a return on equity of 10.84%. equities research analysts anticipate that Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Great Southern Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Great Southern Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Great Southern Bancorp in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Great Southern Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.33.

In related news, VP Linton J. Thomason sold 3,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total value of $234,585.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $437,771.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that offers a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposits, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

