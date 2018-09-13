Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (GT) Shares Bought by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP raised its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (NASDAQ:GT) by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 233,724 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,700 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber were worth $5,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,102,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 63,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after acquiring an additional 18,451 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,533,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,766,000 after acquiring an additional 22,477 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 19,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 3,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 128,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,405,000 after acquiring an additional 9,355 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Goodyear Tire & Rubber alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 18th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Argus cut their target price on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber to $30.00 and set an “average” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. Finally, Northcoast Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research report on Monday, June 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.33.

GT stock opened at $22.98 on Thursday. Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co has a 12-month low of $20.75 and a 12-month high of $36.07. The company has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.06. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 14.04%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.95%.

About Goodyear Tire & Rubber

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

Featured Article: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (NASDAQ:GT).

Receive News & Ratings for Goodyear Tire & Rubber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodyear Tire & Rubber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.