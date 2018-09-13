Good Energy Group (GOOD) Announces Earnings Results

Good Energy Group (LON:GOOD) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 10.80 ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Good Energy Group had a return on equity of 7.08% and a net margin of 1.46%.

LON GOOD traded down GBX 7.10 ($0.09) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 122.90 ($1.60). 8,214 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,096. Good Energy Group has a 1 year low of GBX 117 ($1.52) and a 1 year high of GBX 262 ($3.41).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 20th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 20th.

Good Energy Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, generation, and sale of electricity from renewable sources in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Supply Companies, Electricity Generation Companies, Generation Development, and Holding Companies segments. It generates electric power by wind turbine machinery and solar panels; and offers feed-in tariff administration services to micro-generators.

