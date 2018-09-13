Golem (GNT) Price Tops $0.13

Golem (CURRENCY:GNT) traded up 9.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 13th. Golem has a market cap of $127.65 million and approximately $2.80 million worth of Golem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Golem has traded down 8.6% against the US dollar. One Golem token can now be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00002048 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, Livecoin, Bithumb and HitBTC.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00004365 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003209 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015315 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000310 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.41 or 0.00283234 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.66 or 0.00148623 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000217 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00008469 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000530 BTC.

Golem launched on November 17th, 2016. Golem’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 959,242,000 tokens. Golem’s official website is golem.network . Golem’s official Twitter account is @golemproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Golem is blog.golemproject.net . The Reddit community for Golem is /r/GolemProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Golem can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OOOBTC, DragonEX, OKEx, Mercatox, HitBTC, Tidex, Cobinhood, Poloniex, Iquant, Vebitcoin, BitMart, Bittrex, BigONE, Livecoin, Coinbe, CoinExchange, ABCC, BitBay, Binance, YoBit, Liqui, Gate.io, Braziliex, Upbit, Cryptopia, CoinEx Market, Huobi, Bitbns, GOPAX, Ethfinex, Zebpay, Koinex, Tux Exchange and Bithumb. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Golem should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Golem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

