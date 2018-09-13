Goldman Sachs Group Upgrades Eclipse Resources (ECR) to “Neutral”

Eclipse Resources (NYSE:ECR) was upgraded by investment analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a $2.00 target price on the energy producer’s stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 62.60% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eclipse Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Eclipse Resources from $1.70 to $1.40 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 31st. Capital One Financial upgraded Eclipse Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. Finally, KLR Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Eclipse Resources in a research report on Monday, August 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.46.

Shares of Eclipse Resources stock opened at $1.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $386.98 million, a PE ratio of -31.00 and a beta of 2.82. Eclipse Resources has a 12 month low of $1.17 and a 12 month high of $2.79.

Eclipse Resources (NYSE:ECR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The energy producer reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $103.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.53 million. Eclipse Resources had a positive return on equity of 0.53% and a negative net margin of 12.57%. research analysts forecast that Eclipse Resources will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ECR. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Eclipse Resources by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,239,301 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $4,665,000 after acquiring an additional 716,264 shares during the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. bought a new position in Eclipse Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $882,000. Rubric Capital Management LP grew its position in Eclipse Resources by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 3,199,478 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $4,607,000 after acquiring an additional 499,478 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Eclipse Resources by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,964,346 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $11,143,000 after acquiring an additional 307,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Eclipse Resources by 552.0% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 200,718 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 169,932 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.93% of the company’s stock.

Eclipse Resources Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, acquires and develops oil and natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company holds interests in the Utica Shale and Marcellus Shale areas. As of December 31, 2017, it had an acreage position approximately covering an area of 203,000 net acres in Eastern Ohio.

