Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give United Parcel Service (UPS) a $150.00 Price Target

Goldman Sachs Group set a $150.00 price objective on United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) in a report published on Monday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on UPS. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on United Parcel Service to $128.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. UBS Group upgraded United Parcel Service from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 16th. ValuEngine upgraded United Parcel Service from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Loop Capital increased their price target on United Parcel Service to $139.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. Finally, Cowen restated a hold rating and set a $128.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $125.10.

NYSE UPS opened at $123.30 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $105.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.17. United Parcel Service has a one year low of $101.45 and a one year high of $135.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.54, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $17.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.34 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 364.89% and a net margin of 7.49%. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. analysts forecast that United Parcel Service will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 17th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 60.57%.

In other United Parcel Service news, COO James J. Barber sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.94, for a total transaction of $304,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.92, for a total value of $203,864.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,512 shares of company stock worth $1,031,932. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UPS. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter valued at $498,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 27,064 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,866,000 after purchasing an additional 4,161 shares during the period. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 4,846.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 890,030 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,208,000 after purchasing an additional 872,038 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 141,426 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,024,000 after purchasing an additional 17,617 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 474,464 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,402,000 after purchasing an additional 3,988 shares during the period. 54.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

