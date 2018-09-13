Goldcorp Inc. (G) Receives C$21.01 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Goldcorp Inc. (TSE:G) (NYSE:GG) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$21.01.

G has been the subject of several recent research reports. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Goldcorp from C$27.00 to C$25.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Goldcorp from C$25.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th.

Shares of G stock traded down C$0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$13.34. The stock had a trading volume of 2,195,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,160,946. Goldcorp has a one year low of C$13.02 and a one year high of C$19.32.

Goldcorp (TSE:G) (NYSE:GG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C($0.02). Goldcorp had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 28.37%. The firm had revenue of C$1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.15 billion.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 12th.

About Goldcorp

Goldcorp Inc acquires, explores for, develops, and operates precious metal properties in Canada, the United States, Mexico, and Central and South America. It primarily explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper deposits. The company's principal producing mining properties include the Éléonore, Musselwhite, Porcupine, and Red Lake mines in Canada; the Peñasquito mine in Mexico; the Cerro Negro mine in Argentina; and the Pueblo Viejo mine in the Dominican Republic.

