Golar LNG (GLNG) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Golar LNG (NASDAQ: GLNG) in the last few weeks:

9/12/2018 – Golar LNG was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

9/6/2018 – Golar LNG was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

9/6/2018 – Golar LNG is now covered by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock.

8/28/2018 – Golar LNG was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Golar LNG is expected to benefit from commencement of the Hilli Episeyo. The company's third-quarter results are likely to get a boost from the operation of Hilli Episeyo as well as an improving shipping market. Third-quarter TCE (Time Charter Equivalent) is expected to at least double the second-quarter figure of $19,600. The company's measures to reward shareholders through dividends are also encouraging. To this end, it recently hiked its dividend to 12.5 cents per share from the previous 5 cents. However, the company reported lower-than-expected results in the second quarter of 2018. Results were hurt by softness in shipping activity. The massive increase in operating expenses is another cause for concern. Operating expenses soared 50.3% in the second quarter. Such high costs might limit Golar LNG's bottom line in the third quarter as well. Moreover, shares of the company have underperformed its industry in the last six months.”

8/25/2018 – Golar LNG was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

8/24/2018 – Golar LNG had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $31.00 to $32.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/22/2018 – Golar LNG was given a new $40.00 price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/18/2018 – Golar LNG was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

8/14/2018 – Golar LNG was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Golar LNG's top line in the second quarter might be hurt by a seasonal softening of the shipping market. Seasonal softening in activity induced a fall in LNG prices and terminated inter-basin trading opportunities in late February. Consequently, charter rates declined to approximately $65kpd. High operating expenses are another cause for concern and may hurt results in the soon-to-be-reported quarter. Results will be available on Aug 24. Shares of the company have underperformed its industry in the last six months on the back of these headwinds. The negativity revolving around the stock is evident from the Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter earnings being pegged at a loss of 19 cents, wider than it was 90 days ago. However, Golar LNG has been benefitting from strong demand for LNG leading to steady rates and charter activity.”

8/7/2018 – Golar LNG was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

7/18/2018 – Golar LNG is now covered by analysts at BTIG Research. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of GLNG traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $25.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 956,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,247,962. Golar LNG Limited has a one year low of $19.32 and a one year high of $35.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.36 and a beta of 0.59.

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 23rd. The shipping company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.19). Golar LNG had a negative net margin of 11.47% and a negative return on equity of 6.37%. The business had revenue of $59.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.15 million. research analysts forecast that Golar LNG Limited will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 6th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This is a positive change from Golar LNG’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 5th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Golar LNG’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -34.01%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GLNG. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Golar LNG in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,072,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Golar LNG in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,412,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 157.2% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 993,627 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $27,186,000 after acquiring an additional 607,338 shares in the last quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 76.1% during the 2nd quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP now owns 1,403,022 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $41,333,000 after acquiring an additional 606,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cobalt Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 122.0% during the 1st quarter. Cobalt Capital Management Inc. now owns 428,475 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $11,723,000 after acquiring an additional 235,439 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.87% of the company’s stock.

Golar LNG Limited, a midstream liquefied natural gas (LNG) company, engages in the transportation, regasification, and liquefaction of LNG. It operates through three segments: Vessel operations, Floating Liquefaction Natural Gas Vessel (FLNG), and Power. The company engages in the acquisition, ownership, operation, and chartering of LNG carriers and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs); and the development of LNG projects.

