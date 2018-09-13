Gocompare.Com Group PLC (GOCO) Insider Joe Hurd Purchases 2,439 Shares

Gocompare.Com Group PLC (LON:GOCO) insider Joe Hurd acquired 2,439 shares of Gocompare.Com Group stock in a transaction on Monday, September 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 102 ($1.33) per share, for a total transaction of £2,487.78 ($3,240.56).

Gocompare.Com Group stock opened at GBX 102.40 ($1.33) on Thursday. Gocompare.Com Group PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 84.62 ($1.10) and a 1 year high of GBX 120 ($1.56).

Gocompare.Com Group (LON:GOCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The company reported GBX 3.80 ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 3.80 ($0.05).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 13th will be given a GBX 0.80 ($0.01) dividend. This is an increase from Gocompare.Com Group’s previous dividend of $0.70. This represents a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gocompare.Com Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 150 ($1.95) price objective on shares of Gocompare.Com Group in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 118 ($1.54) price objective on shares of Gocompare.Com Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Gocompare.Com Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Gocompare.Com Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 134.60 ($1.75).

Gocompare.Com Group Company Profile

GoCompare.com Group plc operates an Internet-based price comparison Website for financial and non-financial products in the United Kingdom. The company's Gocompare.com Website enables people to compare the costs and features of various insurance policies, financial products, and energy tariffs. It provides comparison services for car, motorbike, van, taxi, motorhome, breakdown, home, landlord, student, travel, and pet insurance products, as well as strategic initiatives in the areas of money, energy, home services, life and protection insurance, and other products.

