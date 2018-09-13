Global Investors Fundamental Buys 692,534 Shares of BK Technologies Inc (BKTI) Stock

BK Technologies Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI) Director Global Investors Fundamental bought 692,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, September 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.95 per share, for a total transaction of $2,735,509.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of BK Technologies stock opened at $4.10 on Thursday. BK Technologies Inc has a twelve month low of $3.00 and a twelve month high of $4.25.

Get BK Technologies alerts:

BK Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.66 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 28th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BKTI. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in BK Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $131,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in BK Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new stake in BK Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $699,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in BK Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,215,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in BK Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,301,000.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of BK Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd.

BK Technologies Company Profile

BK Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets wireless communications products in the United States and internationally. The company offers two-way land mobile radios, repeaters, base stations, and related components and subsystems under BK Technologies, BK Radio, and RELM brand names. Its BK Technologies and BK Radio branded products include land-mobile radio equipment for professional radio users primarily in government, public safety, and military applications, as well as P-25 digital products; and RELM branded products provide two-way communications for commercial and industrial concerns, such as hotels, construction firms, schools, and transportation services.

See Also: What does EPS mean?



Receive News & Ratings for BK Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BK Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.