Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC Sells 4,944 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (BR)

Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 35.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,912 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,944 shares during the quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $1,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BR. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the first quarter worth about $232,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 162.1% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 18,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,087,000 after purchasing an additional 11,253 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 7.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,829 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 25.1% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 263,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,880,000 after purchasing an additional 52,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the first quarter worth about $2,242,000. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

Broadridge Financial Solutions stock opened at $136.82 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $15.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.63, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.89. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.44 and a fifty-two week high of $137.86.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 46.16%. analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 18th will be given a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. This is a boost from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 17th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 34.84%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Sandler O’Neill reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. ValuEngine cut Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks started coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Broadridge Financial Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.40.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, VP James M. Young sold 44,726 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.79, for a total transaction of $5,804,987.54. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 64,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,416,621.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

Recommended Story: Return on Investment (ROI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.