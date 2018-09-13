Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC Buys 2,992 Shares of EOG Resources Inc (EOG)

Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,448 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,992 shares during the period. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC boosted its position in EOG Resources by 212.6% during the second quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 37,897 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $4,716,000 after purchasing an additional 25,775 shares during the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its position in EOG Resources by 0.6% during the second quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 134,937 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $16,790,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in EOG Resources by 5.8% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,682,439 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $209,346,000 after purchasing an additional 91,910 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC boosted its position in EOG Resources by 37.5% during the second quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,836,000. 86.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

In related news, Director Donald F. Textor sold 1,864 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.88, for a total transaction of $229,048.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 118,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,532,157.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William R. Thomas sold 57,065 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.36, for a total value of $6,982,473.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 755,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,445,304.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 116,607 shares of company stock valued at $14,030,465. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:EOG opened at $116.94 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $67.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.78, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. EOG Resources Inc has a 1-year low of $89.07 and a 1-year high of $131.60.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 27.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that EOG Resources Inc will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 16th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.07%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EOG shares. Mizuho started coverage on EOG Resources in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $173.00 price objective for the company. TD Securities raised their price objective on EOG Resources from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on EOG Resources in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 9th. Finally, Societe Generale raised EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.33.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the United Kingdom, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

See Also: What does RSI mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.