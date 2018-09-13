Glaukos (GKOS) Price Target Raised to $70.00

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) had its price objective raised by Stephens from $57.00 to $70.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Stephens currently has an overweight rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Glaukos from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Glaukos from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Glaukos from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. ValuEngine raised Glaukos from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised Glaukos from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, June 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $58.20.

Get Glaukos alerts:

Shares of Glaukos stock opened at $62.97 on Monday. Glaukos has a 1 year low of $23.08 and a 1 year high of $70.91. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,230.20 and a beta of 1.42.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.03). Glaukos had a negative net margin of 3.49% and a negative return on equity of 4.11%. The business had revenue of $43.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that Glaukos will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 502,760 shares of Glaukos stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.39, for a total transaction of $30,361,676.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Thomas William Burns sold 150,000 shares of Glaukos stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.78, for a total value of $5,817,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 708,273 shares of company stock valued at $38,638,566 in the last three months. Insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in shares of Glaukos in the second quarter worth $127,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Glaukos by 112.0% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,240 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,240 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Glaukos in the second quarter worth $183,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Glaukos in the second quarter worth $205,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Glaukos by 470.4% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,362 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 4,422 shares during the period.

About Glaukos

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of surgical devices and sustained pharmaceutical therapies designed to treat glaucoma. It offers iStent, a micro-bypass stent for insertion in conjunction with cataract surgery for the reduction of intraocular pressure in adult patients with mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

Featured Article: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Glaukos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glaukos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.