Genesco (GCO) Price Target Raised to $32.00

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) had its price objective hoisted by Macquarie from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note released on Monday morning. Macquarie currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on GCO. Pivotal Research raised shares of Genesco from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, August 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Genesco from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. CL King lowered shares of Genesco from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Genesco from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, June 7th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lowered shares of Genesco from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $45.90 to $20.90 in a report on Friday, June 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Genesco presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $38.69.

GCO opened at $47.15 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $945.97 million, a P/E ratio of 15.02, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.06. Genesco has a twelve month low of $22.55 and a twelve month high of $51.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $653.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.07 million. Genesco had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 7.53%. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. equities analysts forecast that Genesco will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Kathleen Mason sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total value of $25,375.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,188,644.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GCO. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Genesco by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 68,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,772,000 after purchasing an additional 7,329 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in Genesco in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,488,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Genesco by 50.3% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 544,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,125,000 after purchasing an additional 182,400 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Genesco by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 9,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 2,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Genesco by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 52,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after purchasing an additional 11,201 shares during the last quarter.

Genesco Company Profile

Genesco Inc retails and wholesales footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates in five segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Lids Sports Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, Shi by Journeys, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

