General Electric (GE) Shares Bought by Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 1,436.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,319,024 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,233,187 shares during the quarter. General Electric comprises 1.1% of Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $98,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GE. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Santori & Peters Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric during the first quarter worth $121,000. Blue Chip Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in General Electric during the first quarter worth $135,000. Finally, Harborview Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric during the first quarter worth $137,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GE opened at $12.61 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. General Electric has a 52-week low of $11.94 and a 52-week high of $25.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.66 billion, a PE ratio of 12.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.97.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 20th. The conglomerate reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 10.40% and a negative net margin of 6.59%. The business had revenue of $30.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 17th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.71%.

In related news, Director H Lawrence Culp, Jr. acquired 191,000 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.04 per share, for a total transaction of $2,490,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $11.00 target price on General Electric and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. Gabelli reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Barclays reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research report on Monday, July 9th. Finally, MED upgraded General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.99.

General Electric Company operates as a digital industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Oil & Gas, Aviation, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, engines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services and digital solutions.

