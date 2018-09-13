General American Investors Co. Inc. (GAM) Shares Sold by Saba Capital Management L.P.

Saba Capital Management L.P. decreased its position in shares of General American Investors Co. Inc. (NYSE:GAM) by 13.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 545,294 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 87,582 shares during the period. General American Investors comprises about 1.2% of Saba Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Saba Capital Management L.P. owned about 2.08% of General American Investors worth $18,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General American Investors by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,907 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares during the period. Relative Value Partners Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of General American Investors by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 493,255 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $16,509,000 after acquiring an additional 3,959 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of General American Investors by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 21,794 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 4,127 shares during the last quarter. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of General American Investors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $154,000. Finally, 6 Meridian grew its stake in shares of General American Investors by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 36,594 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after buying an additional 5,561 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.67% of the company’s stock.

General American Investors stock opened at $36.49 on Thursday. General American Investors Co. Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.20 and a twelve month high of $37.02.

General American Investors Company, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets. It invests in growth stocks of companies. The firm employs fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock picking approach to make its investments. General American Investors Company, Inc was founded in 1927 and is based in New York, New York.

