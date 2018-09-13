GASTAR EXPL INC/SH (GST) Short Interest Up 7.0% in August

GASTAR EXPL INC/SH (NYSEAMERICAN:GST) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,951,079 shares, an increase of 7.0% from the August 15th total of 15,841,308 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,669,183 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.6 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GST. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in GASTAR EXPL INC/SH by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,958,682 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 64,764 shares during the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in GASTAR EXPL INC/SH in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in GASTAR EXPL INC/SH by 122.1% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 402,823 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 221,437 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in GASTAR EXPL INC/SH by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 497,432 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 135,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in GASTAR EXPL INC/SH in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,370,000.

Shares of GASTAR EXPL INC/SH stock opened at $0.06 on Thursday. GASTAR EXPL INC/SH has a 1-year low of $0.06 and a 1-year high of $1.39.

GASTAR EXPL INC/SH (NYSEAMERICAN:GST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The energy company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $10.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.84 million.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GST. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GASTAR EXPL INC/SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. S&P Equity Research upped their price target on shares of GASTAR EXPL INC/SH from $0.11 to $0.13 in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped coverage on shares of GASTAR EXPL INC/SH in a report on Friday, August 31st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Imperial Capital downgraded shares of GASTAR EXPL INC/SH from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $0.88.

About GASTAR EXPL INC/SH

Gastar Exploration Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development and production of oil, condensate, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. Its principal activities include the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties on unconventional reserves, such as shale resource plays.

