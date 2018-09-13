GameUnits Trading Up 4.4% This Week (UNITS)

GameUnits (CURRENCY:UNITS) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. Over the last seven days, GameUnits has traded 4.4% higher against the dollar. GameUnits has a total market capitalization of $121,997.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of GameUnits was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GameUnits coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0351 or 0.00000521 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Nectar (NEC) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00005440 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.37 or 0.00237160 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00012266 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000016 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

HempCoin (THC) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000411 BTC.

Consensus (SEN) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000048 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002401 BTC.

Gambit (GAM) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00058915 BTC.

Thingschain (TIC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

GameUnits Coin Profile

GameUnits (CRYPTO:UNITS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 27th, 2016. GameUnits’ total supply is 3,472,983 coins. GameUnits’ official Twitter account is @teamgameunits . The official website for GameUnits is gameunits.org

Buying and Selling GameUnits

GameUnits can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GameUnits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GameUnits should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GameUnits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

