Galliford Try plc (GFRD) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 49 Per Share

Galliford Try plc (LON:GFRD) declared a dividend on Wednesday, September 12th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 49 ($0.64) per share on Wednesday, December 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 8th. This is an increase from Galliford Try’s previous dividend of $28.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

GFRD opened at GBX 1,092 ($14.22) on Thursday. Galliford Try has a 52-week low of GBX 772.50 ($10.06) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,592 ($20.74).

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Galliford Try in a research note on Wednesday. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Galliford Try in a research note on Friday, June 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,137.67 ($14.82).

Galliford Try plc operates as a housebuilding and construction company primarily in the United Kingdom. The company develops and sells private and affordable homes under the Linden Homes brand name; and builds sustainable communities, as well as provides private housing for sale on regeneration-led sites.

