GALAPAGOS NV/S (GLPG) Price Target Increased to $111.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

GALAPAGOS NV/S (NASDAQ:GLPG) had its price target hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $109.00 to $111.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

GLPG has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on GALAPAGOS NV/S to $94.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered GALAPAGOS NV/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on GALAPAGOS NV/S from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. BidaskClub lowered GALAPAGOS NV/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, June 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S in a research note on Friday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. GALAPAGOS NV/S presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $113.71.

Get GALAPAGOS NV/S alerts:

GLPG opened at $115.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of -43.92 and a beta of 2.01. GALAPAGOS NV/S has a 52-week low of $84.13 and a 52-week high of $122.28.

GALAPAGOS NV/S (NASDAQ:GLPG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.41. The company had revenue of $59.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.58 million. GALAPAGOS NV/S had a negative return on equity of 13.26% and a negative net margin of 70.80%. research analysts anticipate that GALAPAGOS NV/S will post -3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLPG. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in GALAPAGOS NV/S in the first quarter valued at about $636,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in GALAPAGOS NV/S by 11.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after buying an additional 2,060 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in GALAPAGOS NV/S by 22.3% in the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 9,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $928,000 after buying an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in GALAPAGOS NV/S by 3.7% in the first quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 56,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,587,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in GALAPAGOS NV/S by 235.5% in the first quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 13,895 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after buying an additional 9,754 shares in the last quarter. 14.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GALAPAGOS NV/S

Galapagos NV, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel medicines. Its clinical stage programs include filgotinib, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and Crohn's disease, Phase 2/3 trials for ulcerative colitis, and Phase II trials for multiple additional indications; GLPG1690, an autotaxin inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; GLPG1972 that completed Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of osteoarthritis; and MOR106, which is in Phase II trials for atopic dermatitis patients.

Recommended Story: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for GALAPAGOS NV/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GALAPAGOS NV/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.