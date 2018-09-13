FY2020 EPS Estimates for Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc (ITCI) Increased by Analyst

Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc (NASDAQ:ITCI) – Equities researchers at Leerink Swann lifted their FY2020 EPS estimates for Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, September 10th. Leerink Swann analyst G. Porges now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($2.05) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($2.16). Leerink Swann also issued estimates for Intra-Cellular Therapies’ FY2021 earnings at ($0.57) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.36 EPS.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.08. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 39,745.53% and a negative return on equity of 31.73%.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity set a $31.00 price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

Shares of ITCI stock opened at $21.38 on Wednesday. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a one year low of $13.93 and a one year high of $25.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -10.15 and a beta of 0.84.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the second quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 53.0% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 9,641 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 3,339 shares during the period. Atlantic Trust Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 19.9% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 20,462 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the first quarter valued at approximately $363,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.54% of the company’s stock.

About Intra-Cellular Therapies

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurodegenerative diseases. The company is developing its lead drug candidate, lumateperone, known as ITI-007, for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, behavioral disturbances in patients with dementia, and other neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders.

