FY2019 EPS Estimates for General Finance Co. Common Stock Lifted by Oppenheimer (GFN)

General Finance Co. Common Stock (NASDAQ:GFN) – Oppenheimer increased their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of General Finance Co. Common Stock in a research report issued on Sunday, September 9th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Schneeberger now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.24 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.04.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Finance Co. Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 5th.

Shares of GFN stock opened at $15.20 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. General Finance Co. Common Stock has a 1 year low of $4.75 and a 1 year high of $15.23. The firm has a market cap of $378.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 253.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.18.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GFN. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Finance Co. Common Stock by 1,611.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 489,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,629,000 after purchasing an additional 460,633 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Finance Co. Common Stock by 80.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 436,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,912,000 after purchasing an additional 194,615 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Finance Co. Common Stock by 285.0% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 150,161 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 111,158 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of General Finance Co. Common Stock in the second quarter worth $931,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Finance Co. Common Stock by 218.0% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 47,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 32,662 shares during the period. 23.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Ronald L. Havner, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.95 per share, with a total value of $119,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Neil Gagnon sold 28,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.47, for a total transaction of $414,073.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 639,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,250,757.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 342,534 shares of company stock worth $4,446,841 and have sold 295,572 shares worth $4,104,732. Insiders own 25.90% of the company’s stock.

About General Finance Co. Common Stock

General Finance Corporation, a specialty rental services company, provides portable storage, modular space, and liquid containment solutions in North America and the Asia-Pacific regions. Its portable storage products include storage containers used in classroom equipment storage, construction equipment and tool storage, disaster shelters, landscaping sheds, recreational equipment storage, and retail inventory storage applications; and freight containers used in freight transportation by road and rail.

